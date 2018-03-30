‘Da Vinci Design Week’ reinvents spring break

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science offers 10 days of special programs and hands-on science every day during Spring Break to allow families to design their own experiences.

Starting March 29, families and guests can design and discover together as they channel their inner Leonardo da Vinci with special DIY projects, design challenges and engineering demonstrations.

Guests of all ages can unleash their creative genius during Da Vinci Design Week through April 8.

The schedule of activities includes:

• Make & Invent (10 a.m.)

Every day of Spring Break, stop by Thinker Space to try out a new “make” experience. Follow the design prompts or follow your own creative direction to create something unique. Opportunities include felt jewelry and wearables, lightsabers, paper quilling, mold making, sewable circuits and robots.

• Da Vinci Demos (11:30 a.m.

& 2:30 p.m.)

Guests will try their hand at some of Da Vinci’s greatest inventions and designs. Learn how to calculate the Golden Ratio using Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, catapult-flying objects through the air or build a bridge strong enough to hold a car without using nails or tools.

• Anatomical Discoveries (noon starting March 31)

One of the main components of Leonardo da Vinci’s art and inventions was his study of the human body. Stop by the Explore More Me lab to explore how the muscles of the body work together. From chicken leg dissections to educator-led demonstrations, guests will flex brain muscle with these anatomical discoveries.

• Artistic Design (2 p.m.)

From the Mona Lisa to the most recent discovery of the Salvator Mundi – the most expensive painting to ever be purchased – Leonardo da Vinci is world-renowned for his famous artwork. Create amazing artwork and designs in Explore More Collections. From fingerprint art to trying a technique called chromatography, guests will create beautiful artwork of their own to take home.

• Dream Big in IMAX (daily

showings)

From the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots and solar racecars, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. Inspire young engineers with a trip around the world full of inspiring stories and extraordinary visuals on the largest screen in the Carolinas.

Visit www.science.discoveryplace.org for details.