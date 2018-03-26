CEENTA welcomes chief operating officer

CHARLOTTE – Jason Weaver has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates P.A. as chief operations officer.

Weaver will manage operations for all of CEENTA’s 18 practices in the Carolinas, as well as the call center and ancillary departments.

Prior to joining CEENTA, Weaver spent four years with Tenet Healthcare, the last two as market director for the Piedmont region, overseeing 17 practices and 65 providers.

“Jason impressed me from the moment he walked in the door,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “He has the leadership skills and motivation that will keep us a vital part of the communities we serve and will keep us energized and growing for years to come.”