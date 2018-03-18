CATS opens Blue Line extension

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System welcomed customers March 16 on the newly expanded LYNX Blue Line light rail service after nearly five years of construction.

The 9.3 mile extension continues the alignment north from 7th Street Station to UNC Charlotte. It features 11 new stations and an additional 3,100 parking spots at four new park and ride locations.

“The city’s largest infrastructure project is now a reality,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “Beginning today, we have a seamless connection between south and northeast Charlotte, delivering jobs, education and entertainment to the community.”

The extension has already attracted new private development along the line with nearly $500 million in projects completed, planned or under construction.