CATS issues challenge to help environment

CHARLOTTECharlotte Area Transit System is asking citizens to do their part in improving the region’s air quality by taking the Way2Go CLT Earth Day Challenge, April 1 to 30.

Register at www.Way2GotCLT.com to earn rewards by logging commutes through an online dashboard when they ride public transit, bike, walk, carpool, vanpool or telecommute.

Prizes will be issued at the end of the challenge.

CATS provided nearly 23 million trips that removed more than 3.3 million pounds of carbon monoxide last fiscal year.

 

