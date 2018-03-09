Calendar for March 9

March 10

Paw Prints

Reflections by Rhiannon holds a pet portrait event, Paw Prints, to raise money for the Humane Society of Charlotte. Get a 15-minute photo session with a donation of $25 or 10 pounds of dry dog food. Visit www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org for details.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 307 Atherton St.

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with Malcolm Mitchell’s “The Magician’s Hat.” The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Author Talk

Cindi Basenspiler, co-founder of the Charlotte Veteran’s Network, talks about her latest book, “Opportunity Cost” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 or visit www.parkroadbooks.com.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Grand Opening

Divine Barrel Brewing celebrates its grand opening with music and food trucks. The company will donate $1 for every beer sold ot the Humane Society of Charlotte. Visit www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org for details.

2 to 11 p.m.; 3701 N Davidson St.

Art Gallery

Charlotte Fine Art Gallery presented the opening reception for its latest exhibit, “Fresh Art- The Color of Spring,” featuring the color of the year, ultra violet. The event will be on display Tuesdays through Saturdays through March 31. Call 704-541-0741 for details.

5:30 to 8 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Charlotte’s Young Affiliated Professionals presents Paws for Celebration. The cocktail soiree includes hors d’oeavres, drinks and dancing. The event is at the AvidXchange Music Factory. Registration costs $105. Visit www.pawsforcelebration.org for details.

7 to 11 p.m.; 820 Hamilton St.

March 11

Stem 101

South County Regional Library hosts STEM 101: Encryption and Decryption, featuring hands-on experiments for teens. Register in advance. Visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

2 to 3:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

March 12

Fraud Watch

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is working to empower seniors in the fight, with proven resources and tools to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud. By taking a few practical steps, seniors have the power to fight back against fraud. These 30-minute sessions will arm them with the latest data on fraud trends and provide tips and resources to protect their families. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Talk

Alwyn Hamilton discusses her latest book, “Hero at the Fall” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 or visit www.parkroadbooks.com.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

March 14

Child Care

The League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg invites the public to “Nurturing Opportunity from the Start: The Critical Importance of Early Child Care and Education” at the Midwood International and Cultural Center. The free event explores the role advocacy for quality early childhood education and child care plays in society. Bring a lunch or snack. Visit www.goleaguego.org/Lunch.html or email Helene Hilger at hhilger@uncc.edu for details.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1817 Central Ave.

March 15

Dungeons & Dragons

South County Regional Library presents Dungeons and Dragons for Teens. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Talk

Bill Kopp talks about his latest book, “Reinventing Pink Floyd” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 or visit www.parkroadbooks.com.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

March 16

Senior Expo

Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly presents an opportunity for citizens over the age of 55 to connect with the resources available to them in the community at the 2018 Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo. Admission is free. Visitors will be treated to free breakfast and lunch, as well as the opportunity to mingle with friends and vendors at Christ Covenant Church. Registration is required. Call 704-849-2261 for details. Companies or organizations interested in having a booth at the expo or advertising in the senior edition should email adrian@cmgweekly.com.

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 800 Fullwood Road, Matthews

Girls Nights Out

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery hosts a Girls Nights Out event centered on the theme of needle felting.

The event targets women ages 21 and older on the third Friday of every month. Register in advance. Registration costs $40, including supplies. Call 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

March 17

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with Laura Murray’s “The Gingerbread Man and the Leprechaun Loose at School.” The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Author Talk

Amy Reed (“There Nowhere Girls”), Brenda Rufener (“Where I Live”) and Amber Smith (“The Last to Let Go”) participate in a Youth Authors Panel at Park Road Books.

Call 704-525-9239 or visit www.parkroadbooks.com.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Ongoing

Noon Meditation

MeckMin hosts a weekly meditation Tuesdays at its Milford Chapel. Call 704-565-5455 or visit www.meckmin.org for details.

Noon to 1 p.m.; 3900 Park Road

Science Exhibit

Discovery Place Science explores Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions and technological wonders in its latest exhibition, “Da Vinci’s Machines” The exhibition connects da Vinci’s studies in mechanics, flight, robotics, nature and anatomy. Da Vinci’s Machines will be on display through May 6, 2018. Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children (ages 2 to 13); $15 for seniors (60-plus); and free for children younger than 2, plus tax. Buy tickets at science.discoveryplace.org, via phone at 704.372.6261 x300 or in person.

Various times; 301 N. Tryon St.

