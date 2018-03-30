Calendar for March 30

March 31

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with “The Duckling Gets a Cookie!?” by Mo Willems. The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road), Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Egg Hunts

St. Francis United Methodist Church hosts Eggstravaganza, featuring egg hunts, hot dogs, games, face painting and the Easter Bunny. The event is free for all ages.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4200 McKee Road, Charlotte

Book Talk

Jan McCanless discusses her Christmas mystery, “Gold, Frankincense and Murrrder,” at Park Road Books. Call 704-525-9239 or www.parkroadbooks.com for details.

11a.m. to 1 p.m.;

Pro Soccer

The Charlotte Independence hosts the Atlanta United FC II at the Sportsplex at Matthews. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.charlotteindependence.com for details.

7 p.m.; 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews

April 5 to 8

Auto Show

The Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts features more than 50 car club displays and 10,000 vendor spaces offering automotive parts and memorabilia at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses and entertainment. The event spans 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 5 to 8. Single-day tickets cost $11 for adults. Four-day weekend passes cost $32. Admission is free for children 13 and under with an adult. Call 800-455-3267 or visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for details.

Various times; 5555 Concord Pkwy. S., Concord

April 7

Improv Show

The Chuckleheads presents its “We’re So Excidered” comedy show at the Good Road Ciderworks. The improv troupe invites the public to a night of its biggest hits, including unscripted comedy, musical games and game show activities with audience participation. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit www.planetimprov.com for details.

8 p.m.; 117 Southside Drive, Charlotte

April 9

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Charlotte Christian School. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

8 a.m. to noon; 7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte

April 9

Retirement Planning

Celebrate Money Smart Week (April 21-28) a little early with South County Regional Library. Join staff from Sharonview Federal Credit Union and learn how retirement has changed through the years and how to develop an investment strategy to pursue your goals. Learn how to estimate how much you may need to retire and examine the tools available to you. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option 4, or visit www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

April 10

Open Mic

Celebrate National Poetry Month and join South County Regional Library’s Adult Poetry Club for an open mic session. Share an original piece, a favorite poem or simply listen. Poetry readings will be limited to five minutes. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option 4 or register www. cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

10 a.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Junior Golf

Ballantyne Golf Academy with Dana Rader hosts a Junior Golf Open House. Meet new PGA teaching professionals, tour facilities, learn about results-focused junior programs. Call 704-542-7635 for details.

6 to 7 p.m.; 13404 Ballantyne Corporate Place

April 11

Science Festival

Explore the challenges of water conservation and learn about community activism at the South County Regional Library’s NC Science Festival event, The Science Behind Water Conservation. A representative from Catawba Riverkeeper shares the science behind water quality and the connection with energy and food. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

April 13

Children’s theater

The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “Madagascar – A Musical Adventure” April 13 to May 6, including a sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. April 21 and a signed performance at 3 p.m. May 15. Audiences can buy tickets www.ctcharlotte.org or by calling the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays at 704-973-2828. The show is recommend for ages 4 and older.

Various times; 300 E 7th St, Charlotte

April 15

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Living Saviour Lutheran Church. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Dilworth United Methodist Church. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 605 East Blvd., Charlotte

Beer Garden

Join The Ballantyne on its South Lawn to celebrate NC Beer Month at Ballantyne Beer Garden. The Ballantyne will premier its exclusive Cherry Blossom Dubbel, the perfect seasonal brew in partnership with Sugar Creek Brewing Company. Enjoy live music, local beer and delicious food at à la carte pricing. No admission fee. Call 704-248-4100 for details.

Noon to 5 p.m.,

April 16

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a drive at Harris YMCA. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us for details.

4 to 7 p.m.; 5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte

April 20

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery holds Girls Night Out event with the theme of “Acrylic Cardinal with Debbie.” The event costs $40 and includes all supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older. Advance registration is required. Visit www.charlottefineart.com or call 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

April 21

Pet Palooza

The Humane Society of Charlotte presents the 2018 Pet Palooza Festival & Walk for the Animals at Independence Park. The event includes a vendor fair, adoption area, music, food and beer trucks. Visit www.petpaloozacharlotte.org for details.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 300 Hawthorne Lane