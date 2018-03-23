Calendar for March 23

March 24

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with Alice Schertle’s “Little Blue Truck’.” The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road), Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) locations. Visit www.barnesandno ble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

DACA Seminar

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library presents “DACA Information for Teens” at South County Regional Library. A presenter from the Latin American Coalition shares information on DACA legislation for teens.

Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar.

2 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Egg hunt

Light of Christ United Methodist Church invites the community to an Easter Egg Hunt with bounce house, balloon twisting, face tattoos and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Hunts take place at 2:30 p.m. (ages 1-4), 2:45 p.m. (ages 5-8) and 3 p.m. (ages 9-12). Visit www.lo cumc.org for details.

Various times; 9212 Bryant Farms Road

Pro Soccer

The Charlotte Independence hosts the Toronto FC II at the Sportsplex at Matthews. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.charlotteindependence.com for details.

7 p.m.; 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews

March 24 and 25

Artist Workshop

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery presents a workshop on painting techniques with a palette knife. Advance registration is required. The workshop costs $190. Register in advance. Call 704-541-0741 for details.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

March 28

College 101

Learn the three most important things to consider before writing the personal essay at “College 101: Writing the Personal Essay: A Workshop for Students and Parents.” Parents will also learn how to best assist their child with their writing selection at the South County Regional Library. Students and parents will leave the workshop with a better understanding of the audience. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

March 28

Career Fair

Brightwood College hosts a Career Fair, featuring career development opportunities, refreshments, giveaways, campus tours, mock interviews, resume reviews and dress-for-success tips. Register in advance for the free fair. Call 704-567-3700 or visit https://brightwood.edu/char lotte-nc for details.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

March 29

Chamber Networking

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s Ballantyne Chapter invites people to its Business After Hours with food, drinks and networking opportunities at Blackfinn Ballantyne Village. Admission costs $5 (online) or $10 (at the door) for members and $15 for others. Visit www.charlotte chamber.com for details.

5:30 to 7 p.m.; 14825 Ballantyne Village Way

March 31

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime with “The Duckling Gets a Cookie!?” by Mo Willems. The event takes place at the Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road), Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) locations. Visit www.barne sandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Want to submit?

Send your calendar events to jus tin@cmgweekly.com.