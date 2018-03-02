Calendar for March 2

March 2

Seuss Celebration

Barnes and Noble celebrates the birthday of Dr. Seuss at its Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

6:30 p.m.; Various locations

March 3

RunJenRun

The Go Jen Go Foundation presents the sixth annual RunJenRun 5K and Festival at Symphony Park. There will be a Bounce House Boot Camp, beer tent and games galore. The foundation assists families that are going through breast cancer. Visit www.run jenrun.com for details.

8 a.m.; 4400 Sharon Road

Seuss-a-Thon

Park Road Books celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Illustration workshop

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery presents a workshop on illustration featuring children’s book illustrator Ashley Teets. It costs $65. Register in advance. Call 704-541-0741 for details.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

March 5

Author Event

Charlotte author Brendon Reichs talks about his latest release, “Genesis,” at Park Road Books. He is the son of author Kathy Reichs, whose books inspired the TV show, “Bones.” Visit www.parkroad books.com for details.

6 to 7:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

March 8

Job Fair

South County Regional Library hosts a mini job fair with Plant Partners and others employers. A representative will be on site to offer details about available positions. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

5 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road