Business briefs for March 30

Movers hope to help moms

CHARLOTTE – Two Men And A Truck Charlotte, Gaston County and Rock Hill are hosting the Movers for Moms collection drive to ensure moms in crisis receive appreciation on Mother’s Day.

Essential items, such as toiletries and baby items, are being collected by volunteer businesses and will be moved to women’s shelters, such as Safe Alliance in Charlotte, Catherine’s House in Belmont and Safe Passage in Rock Hill.

Collection boxes will be open to the community at NoDa Brewing Co. on April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., Kendra Scott at SouthPark Mall on April 15 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and upcoming spring Girls on the Run races in the Greater Charlotte area.

Visit www.twomenandatruck.com/moversformoms to help.

CEOs talk at health summit

CHARLOTTE – Mayor Vi Lyles will moderate a roundtable on the business of transformational leadership comprised of hospital CEOs at the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Health Care Summit.

Carl Armato (Novant Health), Susan Devore (Premier) and Gene Woods (Atrium Health) are scheduled to participate.

Other topics include the impact of opioid policy on the business community and engagement through technology.

The event takes place 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 at Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, 555 South McDowell St.

Visit www.charlottechamber.com for details.

Carolina Ale supports TEF

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Ale House at Waverly recently donated 10 percent of sales to The Exceptional Children Foundation of Charlotte.

The charity provides programming for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The restaurant is located at 7404 Waverly Walk Ave.

Call 704-443-7964 or visit www.caroli naalehouse.com for details.