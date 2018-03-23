Business briefs for March 23

Gusto Farm to Street expanding to SouthPark

BETHESDA, Md. – Gusto Farm to Street hopes to serve customizable farm fresh salads and fast-fired pizzas out of SouthPark mall as early as May.

Located in the newly remodeled food court between Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle, this will be Gusto’s second mall location.

The Maryland-based fast-casual restaurant is expanding to three locations in Virginia and North Carolina.

“It’s been amazing to watch this idea grow from just one small location in downtown Bethesda, MD to, soon to be, 15 locations across multiple states,” CEO Joshua Grim said. “It’s our mission to bring quick, healthy and craveable options that are flavorful and affordable to a street near you.”

“Charlotte residents have sophisticated tastes and our healthy, yet bold combinations can satisfy those desires,” Chief Operating Officer Stephen Smittle said.

Visit www.eatgusto.com for details.

Movie theater begins screening films

INDIAN LAND – Stone Theatres announced that RedStone 14, a luxury 14-screen stadium theater complex with more than 2,100 seats, will open to the public March 23.

The 55,400-square-foot movie theater, located at 9650 RedStone Drive, is an anchor tenant for the 40-acre retail development at highways 521 and 160.

The theater strives for a fully immersive movie experience with DOLBY ATMOS digital sound technology, BARCO 4K LASER projection in 2D and 3D, luxury club seating and a wall-to-wall screen.

Opening weekend (March 23 to 25) will include free popcorn, games and prizes in the lobby and iHeart Media onsite 4 to 6 p.m. March 24.

Other perks include systems for the hearing and visually impaired, discount promotions, loyalty program and concessions that include pizza, hotdogs and burgers.

Visit www.StoneTheatres.com for details.

Sports collectibles shop opening in June

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Sports Collectibles has leased 912 square feet beside Ann Taylor Loft in the Promenade on Providence Shopping Center.

Ken Schmidt, an avid collector of sports and collectible memorabilia, strives to pair the right buyer with the right treasure. He’ll have an extensive selection of inventory that’s consistently in rotation between buyers and sellers.

The shop is scheduled to open in June at Providence Road and Interstate 485.

Atrium Health lifts flu restrictions

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health lifted flu restrictions March 16 for visitors 12 and under at Charlotte-area hospitals due to a significant drop in the number of patients being seen with flu-like symptoms.

Atrium Health is joining Novant Health in lifting the restrictions at the same date and time to prevent confusion among the public and avoid a patchwork of varying restrictions.

Hospitals affected by the change include Carolinas Medical Center, Levine Children’s Hospital and Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville.

Sherwin-Williams opens new store

CHARLOTTE – Sherwin-Williams celebrated the grand opening of its new store March 10 at The Village at Robinson Farm.

Sherwin-Williams has leased 4,274 square feet at the neighborhood center, which has 26,000 square feet of retail space and 13,000 square feet of office space.

Tenants include Bradshaw Social House, The Butcher’s Market, Famous Toastery of Ballantyne and Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar.

Credit union hires VPs

CHARLOTTE – Sharonview Federal Credit Union has hired Lloyd Watts as vice president of retail delivery and Tim Janvrin as vice president of real estate lending.

Watts brings 20 years of financial service leadership experience to the Sharonview team. Watts held the position of vice president of branch operations and sales with Carolinas Telco Federal Credit Union.

Janvrin was director of mortgage servicing for Pulte Homes where he lead customer care and escrow teams, in addition to his roles as director of loan servicing, mortgage operations manager and lending systems manager.

Visit www.sharonview.org for details.