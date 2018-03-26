Brew Dogs return to JJ’s Red Hots

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots has been collaborating with local brew masters to create brewery-inspired hot dogs.
Each creation is crafted with something special to their respective brand, paired with one of the breweries’ craft beers and featured in JJ’s “Dog of the Week” program.
“Brew Dogs was a stepping stone to our popularity and now is a brick in our very foundation,” owner Jonathan Luther said. “Some of the best craft breweries in the world are right here in Charlotte and we love working with them to create some incredible tasting dogs.”
The Brew Dog Series 2018 continues April 29 at the restaurant’s three locations: Ballantyne (15105 John Delaney Drive), Dilworth (1514 East Blvd.) and Uptown (400 S. Tryon St.).
Upcoming creations are as follows:
- March 26-April 1:Triple Totcho
Created by: Triple C Brewing
Ingredients: Baby Maker Queso, Borracho Beans, Fire-grilled Salsa, Tater Tots, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cilantro Garnish
- April 2-8: Hawaiian Hospitality
Created by: Sycamore Brewing
Ingredients: Smoked Pork Sausage, Shredded Pulled Pork, Pineapple Chutney, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Bacon, Rainbow Dust IPA BBQ sauce
- April 9-15: Lenny Banh Mi
Created by: Lenny Boy Brewing
Ingredients: Ginger Kombucha Marinated Shredded Daikon and Carrot, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Asian Mayo, Sesame Seeds
- April 16-22: Hyde Your Kids
Created by: Hyde Brewing
Ingredients: Hyde Stout Pimento Beer Cheese, Green Tomato Relish, Bacon
- April 23-29: Tico Dog
Created by: Legal Remedy
Ingredients: All Beef Hot Dog, Crushed Pineapple, Crispy Potato Sticks, World Court Mocha Blonde Stout, Candied Jalapeños, Rocket Sauce
