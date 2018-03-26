Brew Dogs return to JJ’s Red Hots

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots has been collaborating with local brew masters to create brewery-inspired hot dogs.

Each creation is crafted with something special to their respective brand, paired with one of the breweries’ craft beers and featured in JJ’s “Dog of the Week” program.

“Brew Dogs was a stepping stone to our popularity and now is a brick in our very foundation,” owner Jonathan Luther said. “Some of the best craft breweries in the world are right here in Charlotte and we love working with them to create some incredible tasting dogs.”

The Brew Dog Series 2018 continues April 29 at the restaurant’s three locations: Ballantyne (15105 John Delaney Drive), Dilworth (1514 East Blvd.) and Uptown (400 S. Tryon St.).

Upcoming creations are as follows:

March 26-April 1:Triple Totcho

Created by: Triple C Brewing

Ingredients: Baby Maker Queso, Borracho Beans, Fire-grilled Salsa, Tater Tots, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cilantro Garnish

April 2-8: Hawaiian Hospitality

Created by: Sycamore Brewing

Ingredients: Smoked Pork Sausage, Shredded Pulled Pork, Pineapple Chutney, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Bacon, Rainbow Dust IPA BBQ sauce

April 9-15: Lenny Banh Mi

Created by: Lenny Boy Brewing

Ingredients: Ginger Kombucha Marinated Shredded Daikon and Carrot, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Asian Mayo, Sesame Seeds

April 16-22: Hyde Your Kids

Created by: Hyde Brewing

Ingredients: Hyde Stout Pimento Beer Cheese, Green Tomato Relish, Bacon

April 23-29: Tico Dog

Created by: Legal Remedy

Ingredients: All Beef Hot Dog, Crushed Pineapple, Crispy Potato Sticks, World Court Mocha Blonde Stout, Candied Jalapeños, Rocket Sauce