Blood center announces April drives

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas has announced several blood drives in Mecklenburg County. Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at these drives:

April 2, noon to 3 p.m., Charlotte Hornets, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte.

April 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wells Fargo Atrium, 301 S. Tryon St., Charlotte.

April 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., AT&T Southeast, 9139 Research Drive, 4th Floor, Charlotte.

April 4, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Charlotte Plaza, 201 S. College St., suite 2270, Charlotte.

April 4, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., BECO South, LLC, 8505 IBM Drive, Charlotte.

April 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bank of America Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St., suite 2620, Charlotte.

April 5, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., CPCC Harris Campus, 3210 CPCC West Campus Drive, Charlotte.

April 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., CPCC City View, 1609 Alleghany St., Charlotte.

April 8, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Robinson Presbyterian Church, 9424 Harrisburg Road, Charlotte.

April 9, 8 a.m. to noon, Charlotte Christian School, 7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte.

April 14, noon to 2 p.m., Faith CME Church, 457 Wellingford St., Charlotte.

April 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dilworth United Methodist Church, 605 East Blvd., Charlotte.

April 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte.

April 16, 4 to 7 p.m., Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte.

April 17, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Point Blank Range, 10726 Monroe Road, Matthews.

April 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bank of America ‑ Gateway Village, 900 W. Trade St., Charlotte.

April 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ardrey Kell High School, 10220 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte.

April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Matthews Presbyterian Church, 207 W. John St., Matthews.

April 22, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 4545 Providence Road, Charlotte.

April 23, 1 to 4 p.m., Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte.

April 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Behavioral Health Charlotte, 501 Billingsly Road, Charlotte.

April 28, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Stonecrest Shopping Center, 7825 Rea Road, Charlotte. Free ticket voucher.

April 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Infiniti of Charlotte, 9103 E Independence Blvd., Matthews.