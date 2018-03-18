Black dresses help raise $66K

CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte raised more than $66,000 from 1,166 donors from the third annual Little Black Dress Initiative held Feb. 26 to March 2.

Participants wore the same black dress for five consecutive days with a pin that read “Ask Me About My Dress” with the goal of sparking conversation about poverty and how JLC helps combat it.

“We are thrilled that the JLC’s commitment to the community has received such great support,” President Arina Kirk said. “Our work changes lives, so this will make an enormous impact on our mission to improve communities in Charlotte.”

Donations can be made to the JLC Annual Fund at https://www.jlcharlotte.org/system/donate_summary/.