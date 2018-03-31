Allen Tate moves up REAL Trends 500 rankings

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies captured the No. 4 position among the country’s largest, independently owned, non-franchised brokers, up from No. 5 the previous year, according to REAL Trends 500,

Allen Tate also leaped from No. 12 to No. 10 in the nation among brokers based on closed transaction sides.

Allen Tate Companies closed 22,273 transaction sides in 2017 to earn the rankings.

“We’ve been No. 1 in the Carolinas since REAL Trends 500 began publishing and we are so appreciative of each home buyer and seller that trusts and supports us, year after year,” said Pat Riley, CEO of Allen Tate Companies. “To be ranked in the top five independents and the top 10 real estate companies in the country is a testament to the tremendous reputation of Allen Tate among our peers nationwide.”