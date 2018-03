CHARLOTTE – Right Moves for Youth will host its 22nd Annual Twilight 5K to continue providing dropout prevention and youth development services to middle and high school students.

The 5K starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Wells Fargo Atrium in Uptown Charlotte. A 1K Kids Fun follows at 8 p.m. The event includes free food, music and prizes.

The charity serves 1,800 students in 29 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sites annually.

Register at www.rightmovesforyouth.org/twilight5k.