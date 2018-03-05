5 to Try: YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has opened registration to its summer camps.

The youth development organization is offering traditional, sports, specialty and theme camps in 14 branches, including Brace, Harris and Morrison.

Here are five that jumped out, but there are dozens more to choose from at www.ymcacharlotte.org.

#InstaFamous Camp

Remember when kids wanted to grow up to be on television? These days, they want to be on cell phones. This camp shows how to create videos on social media sites like Instagram and YouTube. #SignMeUp!

• Branch: Harris (5900 Quail Hollow Road)

• Dates: June 25-29, July 16-20 and Aug. 13-17

• Price: $195

Dodgeball Camp

YMCA branches offer camps based on the traditional sports, like baseball, basketball, volleyball and flag football, but maybe your kids could use a weeklong departure from what they play every day. Here, they’ll learn skills and practice them in games.

• Branch: Harris (5900 Quail Hollow Road)

• Dates: July 16-20

• Price: $170

Ninja Warrior Training Camp

Fans of the NBC television show, “American Ninja Warrior” will get the chance to go through obstacle courses in a camp that incorporates gymnastics and parkour. There are a few variations of this camp, including one geared specifically for girls.

• Branch: Harris (5900 Quail Hollow Road)

• Dates: June 11-15, June 25-29, July 9-13 and July 23-27

• Price: $215

Mermaid Camp

There’s more to mermaid lore than what you have seen in “The Little Mermaid.” This camp, described as land-based, taps into children’s imaginations.

• Branch: Morrison (9405 Bryan Farms Road)

• Dates: June 11-15, July 9-13, July 16-20, July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10

• Price: $175

Young Entrepreneurs Camp

Perhaps your child isn’t into mermaids, but more into sharks. Children that seem to come up with many imaginative ideas on how to strike it rich may relish in the opportunity to compare their dreams to practical business practices.

• Branch: Morrison (9405 Bryan Farms Road)

• Dates: June 25-29 and July 23-27

• Price: $175