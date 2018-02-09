This election, we’re holding feet and baby hands to fire

Not satisfied with how South Charlotte Weekly covered elections in November, I’ve spent a significant amount of time benchmarking how national media covers politics so we’ll be ready this year.

Filing starts Feb. 12 for many races, including Congress, N.C. General Assembly and county commissioners. Here are some ways we’re going to improve election coverage:

Hands

Several national news outlets have devoted a lot of resources to reporting on President Donald Trump’s hands. South Charlotte Weekly will follow suit. Not only will we measure every candidate to check for baby hands, but we’ll also compare them to people of comparable height, weight and elected office. We’re considering hiring more freelancers to analyze candidate handshakes. We’ll also recruit correspondents to ensure candidates and their spouses lovingly hold hands on their way to county events.

Hair

We’re also following national media’s lead on determining if candidates are combing their hair in styles that are most suitable for their elected offices. For instance, the public must be made aware if a county commissioner has an unruly comb over. Comb overs must be tasteful and be held to the high standard of office. We’re planning several features on how candidates would look in various hairstyles, like man buns or faux hawks.

Speech

We’ll be paying very close attention to words spoken by candidates. Their words must not offend a single person. If a single person takes offense to those words, we will reach out to the candidate to ensure they give an apology we feel is appropriate. We’ll also hold up flashcards featuring evil people in history and ask candidates if they condemn each one.

Documentation

We have to make sure candidates are mentally and physically fit to hold office. We’ll request each candidate fill out a South Charlotte Weekly crossword puzzle to measure their intelligence. They also must beat me in a foot race. If they can’t, then they must be seriously ill.

Interviews

Finally we’re changing the way we do interviews this year. In addition to asking questions, we’ll be making a series of constipated faces as candidates discuss their platforms. This strategy, perfected by CNN’s Jake Tapper, seems to throw lesser candidates off their rockers.

Seats up for grabs

People will begin to officially put their names on ballots for the 2018 elections from Feb. 12 to 28.

Seats up for grabs (and those holding them) include:

• U.S. Congress: Districts 9 & 12

• N.C. Senate – Districts 37 to 41

• N.C. House – Districts 88, 92, 98, 99 & 100-107

• County commissioner – All seats

• Other seats – Sheriff, district attorney, district & superior court judges, clerk of superior court, & soil & water conservation district