Summer camp directory

Here’s a list of popular summer camp venues, as well as where they are located and their websites. Know of others? Email justin@cmgweekly.com to be included in our online archive.
Ballantyne School of Music
11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte
www.ballantyneschoolofmusic.com
Calvary Church
5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte
www.calvarychurch.com
Carmel Presbyterian Church
2048 Carmel Road, Charlotte
www.carmelpresbyterian.org
Caroline Calouche
9315 Monroe Road, Charlotte
www.carolinecalouche.org
Carolina Voices
1900 Queens Road, Charlotte
www.carolinavoices.org
Central Piedmont
Community College
1201 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte
www.cpcc.edu
Charlotte 49ers
9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte
www.charlotte49ers.com
Charlotte Ballet
701 N. Tryon St. Charlotte
www.charlotteballet.org
Charlotte Hornets
333 E. Trade St., Charlotte
www.nba.com/hornets
Charlotte Christian School
7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte
www.charlottechristian.com
Charlotte Country Day School
5936 Green Rea Road, Charlotte
www.charlottecountryday.org
Charlotte Fencing Academy
1500 W. Morehead St., Charlotte
www.charlottefencing.com
Charlotte History Museum
3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte
www.charlottemuseum.org
Charlotte Latin School
9502 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.charlottelatin.org
Charlotte Preparatory School
212 Boyce Road, Charlotte
www.charlotteprep.org
Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen
2104 South Blvd., Charlotte
www.chefalyssaskitchen.com
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte
300 E 7th St, Charlotte
www.ctcharlotte.org
Christ Church Charlotte
1412 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.christchurchcharlotte.org
Christ the King Church
13501 S. Tryon St., Charlotte
www.ctkcharlotte.org
CLT Bike Camp
321 Baldwin Ave., Charlotte
www.cltbikecamp.org
Community School of the Arts
345 S. College St., Charlotte
www.csarts.org
Dance Fever Charlotte
10211 Prosperity Park Drive, Charlotte
www.dancefevercharlotte.com
Discovery Place Nature
1658 Sterling Road, Charlotte
www.nature.discoveryplace.org
Discovery Place Science
301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte
www.science.discoveryplace.org
Engineering for Kids (Ballantyne)
Various sites
www.engineeringforkids.net
Flour Power Cooking Studios
8438 Park Road, Charlotte
www.flourpowerstudios.com
Goddard School (Ballantyne)
13820 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Charlotte
www.goddardschool.com
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
3307 Rea Road, Charlotte
www.gspc.net
Grace Lutheran Church
7000 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.grace-charlotte.org
Harris YMCA
5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte
www.ymcacharlotte.org./harris
Horse Shadow Run Stables
3022 Miranda Road, Charlotte
www.horseshadowrun.com
Jami Masters School of Dance
530 Brandywine Road, Charlotte
www.jamimastersschoolof dance.com
KidzArt (Ballantyne)
Various sites
www.ballantyne.kidzart.com
Levine Jewish Community Center
5007 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.charlottejcc.org
Mad Science of Charlotte
810 Tyvola Road, Charlotte
www.centralcarolina.madscience.org
Master O’s Black Belt World
17214 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte
www.masterotkd.com
Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation
5841 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte
www.charmeck.org
Miller Street Dance Academy
11532 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.millerstreetdance.com
Morrison Family YMCA
9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte
www.ymcacharlotte.org/morrison
Myers Park Baptist Church
1900 Queens Road, Charlotte
www.mpbconline.org
Myers Park United Methodist Church
1501 Queens Road, Charlotte
www.myersparkumc.org
Providence Baptist Church
4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte
www.providencebc.org
Providence Day School
5800 Sardis Road, Charlotte
www.providenceday.org
Providence Presbyterian Church
10140 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte
www.ppc1767.org
Providence Road Church
4900 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.prcoc.org
Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.providenceumc.org
Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church
8801 Park Road, Charlotte
www.qhpc.org
Queens University of Charlotte
1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte
www.queenssportscamps.com
Sardis Presbyterian Church
6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte
www.sardis.org
Sew Fun Parties
8155 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte
www.sewfunparties.com
Sharon Presbyterian Church
5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte
www.sharonpcusa.org
Simmons YMCA
6824 Democracy Drive, Charlotte
www.ymcacharlotte.org/simmons
Small Hands Big Art
8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte
www.smallhandsbigart.com
South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church
8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte
www.smpchome.org
Sports Connection
11611 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte
www.sportsconnectionnc.com
St. John’s Episcopal Church
1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte
www.saintjohns-charlotte.org
St. Matthews Catholic Church
8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte
www.stmatthewcatholic.org
The Mint Museum
2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte, and 500 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
www.mintmuseum.org
UNC Charlotte
9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte
www.uncc.edu
United Faith Christian Academy
8617 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.ufca.org
Urban Revolution Martial Arts
8035 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.urbanrevma.com
U.S. National Whitewater Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte
www.usnwc.org
