Summer camp directory

Here’s a list of popular summer camp venues, as well as where they are located and their websites. Know of others? Email justin@cmgweekly.com to be included in our online archive.

Ballantyne School of Music

11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

www.ballantyneschoolofmusic.com

Calvary Church

5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

www.calvarychurch.com

Carmel Presbyterian Church

2048 Carmel Road, Charlotte

www.carmelpresbyterian.org

Caroline Calouche

9315 Monroe Road, Charlotte

www.carolinecalouche.org

Carolina Voices

1900 Queens Road, Charlotte

www.carolinavoices.org

Central Piedmont

Community College

1201 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte

www.cpcc.edu

Charlotte 49ers

9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte

www.charlotte49ers.com

Charlotte Ballet

701 N. Tryon St. Charlotte

www.charlotteballet.org

Charlotte Hornets

333 E. Trade St., Charlotte

www.nba.com/hornets

Charlotte Christian School

7301 Sardis Road, Charlotte

www.charlottechristian.com

Charlotte Country Day School

5936 Green Rea Road, Charlotte

www.charlottecountryday.org

Charlotte Fencing Academy

1500 W. Morehead St., Charlotte

www.charlottefencing.com

Charlotte History Museum

3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte

www.charlottemuseum.org

Charlotte Latin School

9502 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.charlottelatin.org

Charlotte Preparatory School

212 Boyce Road, Charlotte

www.charlotteprep.org

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

2104 South Blvd., Charlotte

www.chefalyssaskitchen.com

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

300 E 7th St, Charlotte

www.ctcharlotte.org

Christ Church Charlotte

1412 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.christchurchcharlotte.org

Christ the King Church

13501 S. Tryon St., Charlotte

www.ctkcharlotte.org

CLT Bike Camp

321 Baldwin Ave., Charlotte

www.cltbikecamp.org

Community School of the Arts

345 S. College St., Charlotte

www.csarts.org

Dance Fever Charlotte

10211 Prosperity Park Drive, Charlotte

www.dancefevercharlotte.com

Discovery Place Nature

1658 Sterling Road, Charlotte

www.nature.discoveryplace.org

Discovery Place Science

301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

www.science.discoveryplace.org

Engineering for Kids (Ballantyne)

Various sites

www.engineeringforkids.net

Flour Power Cooking Studios

8438 Park Road, Charlotte

www.flourpowerstudios.com

Goddard School (Ballantyne)

13820 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Charlotte

www.goddardschool.com

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

3307 Rea Road, Charlotte

www.gspc.net

Grace Lutheran Church

7000 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.grace-charlotte.org

Harris YMCA

5900 Quail Hollow Road, Charlotte

www.ymcacharlotte.org./harris

Horse Shadow Run Stables

3022 Miranda Road, Charlotte

www.horseshadowrun.com

Jami Masters School of Dance

530 Brandywine Road, Charlotte

www.jamimastersschoolof dance.com

KidzArt (Ballantyne)

Various sites

www.ballantyne.kidzart.com

Levine Jewish Community Center

5007 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.charlottejcc.org

Mad Science of Charlotte

810 Tyvola Road, Charlotte

www.centralcarolina.madscience.org

Master O’s Black Belt World

17214 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte

www.masterotkd.com

Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation

5841 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte

www.charmeck.org

Miller Street Dance Academy

11532 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.millerstreetdance.com

Morrison Family YMCA

9405 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte

www.ymcacharlotte.org/morrison

Myers Park Baptist Church

1900 Queens Road, Charlotte

www.mpbconline.org

Myers Park United Methodist Church

1501 Queens Road, Charlotte

www.myersparkumc.org

Providence Baptist Church

4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte

www.providencebc.org

Providence Day School

5800 Sardis Road, Charlotte

www.providenceday.org

Providence Presbyterian Church

10140 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte

www.ppc1767.org

Providence Road Church

4900 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.prcoc.org

Providence United Methodist Church

2810 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.providenceumc.org

Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church

8801 Park Road, Charlotte

www.qhpc.org

Queens University of Charlotte

1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte

www.queenssportscamps.com

Sardis Presbyterian Church

6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte

www.sardis.org

Sew Fun Parties

8155 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte

www.sewfunparties.com

Sharon Presbyterian Church

5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte

www.sharonpcusa.org

Simmons YMCA

6824 Democracy Drive, Charlotte

www.ymcacharlotte.org/simmons

Small Hands Big Art

8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte

www.smallhandsbigart.com

South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church

8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte

www.smpchome.org

Sports Connection

11611 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte

www.sportsconnectionnc.com

St. John’s Episcopal Church

1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte

www.saintjohns-charlotte.org

St. Matthews Catholic Church

8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte

www.stmatthewcatholic.org

The Mint Museum

2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte, and 500 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

www.mintmuseum.org

UNC Charlotte

9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte

www.uncc.edu

United Faith Christian Academy

8617 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.ufca.org

Urban Revolution Martial Arts

8035 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.urbanrevma.com

U.S. National Whitewater Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte

www.usnwc.org