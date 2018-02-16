Showdown in sheriff’s race

CHARLOTTE – Sheriff Irwin Carmichael isn’t going to have the easiest path to re-election.

After just three days of election filing, the Huntersville resident already has an opponent in the May 8 Democratic Primary. And he has some name recognition.

Garry McFadden is not only a retired detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, but he’s also the star of the Investigation Discovery TV show “I Am Homicide.” Each of the show’s two seasons focused on cases McFadden investigated over the course of his career.

In 2014, Carmichael defeated Antoine Ensley by 1,542 votes in the Democratic primary and Republican Chris Hailey by 50,024 votes in general election.

County commissioners Bill James, George Dunlap and Vilma Leake are among other familiar names that will appear on the ballot since candidate filing began Feb. 12.

Candidate filing continues through noon Feb. 28 at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections office for most races. The next election will be the May 8 primary. Early voting spans April 19 to May 5.

Here’s a look at who has filed so far (through lunchtime Feb. 15):

• County Commissioner (District 2): Vilma Leake (D)

• County Commissioner (District 3): George Dunlap (D)

• County Commissioner (District 4): Leigh Altman (D)

• County Commissioner (District 6): Bill James (R)

• County Commissioner (At-Large): Gerenda Davis and Ella Scarborough (D)

• Sheriff: Irwin Carmichael (D) and Garry L. McFadden (D)

• Clerk of Superior Court: Elisa Chinn Gary (D)

• NC House (District 88): Mary G. Belk (D)

• NC House (District 92): Chaz Beasley (D)

• NC House (District 98): John Bradford III (R)

• NC House (District 99): Priscilla (PJ) Johnson (D), Nasif Majeed (D) and Rodney W. Moore (D)

• NC House (District 100): John Autry (D)

• NC House (District 102): Becky Carney (D) and Josh Jarrett (D)

• NC House (District 103): Rachel Hunt (D)

• NC House (District 104): Andy Dulin (R)

• NC House (District 105): Scott Stone (R)

• NC House (District 106): Carla Cunningham (D)

• NC House (District 107): Kelly Alexander (D)

• NC Senate (District 37): Jeff Jackson (D)

• NC Senate (District 38): Roderick Davis (D) and Joel Ford (D):

• NC Senate (District 39): Chad Stachowicz (D)

• NC Senate (District 40): Joyce Waddell (D) and Bobbie Shields (R)

• US House (District 9): Dan McCready (D) and Clarence W. Goins Jr. (R)

• US House (District 12): Alma Adams (D)

Stay informed

Check out the South Charlotte Weekly’s Facebook and Twitter pages for announcements about new people filing for races affecting southern Mecklenburg County. We’ll be on the lookout for County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour, as well as U.S. Congressman Robert Pittenger and challenger Mark Harris, too.