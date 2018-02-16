Remi Group to anchor The Nexus at Waverly

CHARLOTTE – Childress Klein will start construction in March on The Nexus, the second creative office building within the Waverly community.

The Remi Group, an equipment maintenance management provider based in Ballantyne, has leased 31,000 square feet at The Nexus for its corporate headquarters and will be its first tenant.

“We believe that the bottom line is enhanced by personal well-being and that people thrive in active, vibrant environments,” said Dan Schuster, founder and CEO of The Remi Group. “Waverly is just that environment and will help us recruit, develop and retain the very best talent.”

Brent Howison, president of The Remi Group, said the development’s 40-plus restaurants and shops within walking distance will enhance the workday of his employees.

The first creative office building at Waverly, The Hub, delivered in August. Since then, NN Inc. has announced it will move its global corporate headquarters to The Hub. Childress Klein has also signed leases with corporate tenants including Esri, Horizon Investments,

Axene and Tokai Carbon GE LLC.

“The Nexus is unique in suburban Charlotte. It offers modern workspace at the center of an active, mixed-use environment that today’s employers seek, but are unable to find outside of the urban core,” said Paul DeVine, partner at Childress Klein. “With millennials now moving to the suburbs in significant numbers, we believe we’ve created that nexus of the suburban location and the urban experience.

The Nexus is comprised of 154,000 square feet and six stories. It will feature, exposed ceilings, interiors built for collaboration, a covered parking deck, bike storage, outdoor Wi-Fi-enabled meeting space and a park connection.