News briefs for Feb. 9

Campaign helps Boys & Girls Club members succeed

CHARLOTTE – For teens like Tatiana Aguilar, the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte has become a second home for the past five years.

From tackling homework with tutors to practicing layups on the basketball court, Boys & Girls Clubs across the country provide a safe, positive and engaging environment after school. To keep programs like this active, Family Dollar Stores and Coca-Cola are teaming up on the “Make Every Sip Count” campaign, which will raise up to $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2018.

“I’m very proud to spend my time after school in a safe and productive environment that has impacted and enriched many lives, including mine,” said Aguilar. “I am so thankful to have the support of companies like Coca-Cola and Family Dollar to help me develop into a healthy, intelligent, confident and creative woman.”

When shoppers purchase participating Coca-Cola products such as Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta and Powerade at their local Family Dollar stores, 15 percent of purchases, up to $1 million, will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Girl Scouts setting up booths

CHARLOTTE – The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Hornets Nest Council is ramping up booth sales of cookies beginning Feb. 9 across its eight-county region.

The classic flavors loved by generations including best-sellers Thin Mints, Samaos and Tagalongs will be available at cookie booths in front of more than 300 retail stores, grocery stores and other local businesses.

Locations include Dunkin Donuts, Food Lion, Great Clips, Harris Teeter, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Sonny’s BBQ, and Walmart, according to CEO Angela Woods.

While selling these cookies, girls learn business skills like goal-setting, decision-making and business ethics.

Girl Scout cookies are available until March 3. Visit www.girlscouts.org for a list of locations.

Bright Blessings holds open house, baby shower

MATTHEWS – Bright Blessings will host its third Annual Bless-a-Baby Shower & Open House, giving the community insight into the increasing number of babies born into poverty.

The community also can play a direct role in giving these children a healthy and positive start in life.

The event takes place 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at 1150 Crews Road, suite C. The event includes tours of The Giving Village, hands-on service projects, refreshments, raffle prizes and music by K-LOVE 91.9.

Guests who would like to donate items are invited to bring new diaper bags, toys for 1-year-olds, and plush blankets to help fill Blessing Baskets.

Soft blankets, fresh clothing, diapers and wipes, critical healthcare items, feeding supplies, books and educational materials are among items in each basket.

Bright Blessings served more than 585 babies in 2017.

Two actors portray story

CHARLOTTE – Children’s Theatre of Charlotte is set to produce “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” with only two actors.

“This is an incredibly inventive adaptation of one of the greatest stories in children’s literature,” said Adam Burke, artistic director. “With two actors playing multiple parts throughout the show, we rely a great deal on flexible costumes, set pieces and, of course, the audience’s imagination.”

Adapted from the story by C.S. Lewis, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” follows Lucy and Peter on their adventures in the faraway land of Narnia. The siblings battle the evil White Witch, meet the mystical Aslan and attempt to save Narnia in their travels through a magical wardrobe.

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” debuts at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte on March 9 and runs through April 15, including a sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. March 17 and a signed performance at 3 p.m. March 24.

Audiences can buy tickets, starting at only $12, at www.ctcharlotte.org or by calling 704-973-2828.

Grocery store holds job fair

CHARLOTTE – Sprouts Farmers Market partnered with Snagajob on a job fair Feb. 7 and 8 to help hire 150 people for its new store at 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy.

Available positions including bakery, bulk, deli, meat, produce and vitamin clerks, as well as cashiers.

Central Living opens model

at Carson community

CHARLOTTE – Central Living by David Weekley Homes has opened a new model home, The Brewington, in the Uptown community of Carson.

The Georgetown-inspired townhomes are priced from the $885,000s.

The Brewington is a four-story townhome with nearly 2,900 square feet, and includes three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, a two-car garage and a fourth-floor rooftop terrace with views of the skyline. The model home also features a wet bar and extended utility room.

Tours of the new model home are available by appointment only by calling 704-972-4222.

Visit DavidWeekleyHomes.com for details.

Macy’s, Jill Stuart introduce

a new fashion line

NEW YORK, NY – Jill Stuart, known for her collections that marry feminine romanticism with downtown edge, has partnered with Macy’s to create JILL Jill Stuart.

The limited-edition spring ready-to-wear line replete with wardrobe essentials for the girl with a packed social calendar. The collection includes dresses and lightly structured tops, skirts and pants.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with such an iconic store as Macy’s is,” Stuart said. “It’s wonderful to be able to bring my clothes to the Macy’s woman. I can’t wait to see how she makes these pieces her own.”

The JILL Jill Stuart collection, priced from $89 to $199, officially launches in 151 Macy’s stores on Feb. 15. Macy’s is located at SouthPark Mall.

Visit www.macys.com for details.

CMS delays report cards

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools changed the end of the grading period for student report cards to Jan. 24, due to school closings for severe weather.

K-5 report cards will be sent home Feb. 9. Middle and high school report cards will be sent home Feb. 16.

The literacy portion of the K-2 report card has been consolidated based on teacher and parent feedback.

Due to these revisions, the grades for the first quarter do not appear on the revised version but have been filed at the school for permanent record.

Auto dealers, collection agencies fuel complains

CHARLOTTE – Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2017 annual report Feb. 1, detailing consumer activity related to businesses in the 35-county service area.

This report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.

Top complaint generators are as follows:

1. Auto dealers – new (No. 1 in 2016).

2. Collection agencies (No. 3 in 2016).

3. Auto dealers – used (No. 4 in 2016).

4. Furniture retailers (No. 5 in 2016).

5. Extended warranties (not rated in 2016).

Consumers can visit www.bbb.org to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.

Republican Party hosts

annual precinct meeting

CHARLOTTE – Republicans across Mecklenburg County kick off the 2018 election season to hold its annual precinct meeting Feb. 12 at UNC Charlotte.

To be considered as a delegate to the county, district and state conventions, all Republicans must attend the precinct meeting or submit an absentee form available at www.meckgop.com/precinct-meeting.

Absentee forms must be submitted by 6 p.m. Feb. 11 to either absentee@meckgop.com or in person at MeckGOP Headquarters, 4523 Park Road, suite A106.

The event is open to all registered Republicans in Mecklenburg County. Registration starts at 6 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. meeting in the Fretwell Building (room 113), 9201 University City Blvd.

Alzheimer’s walk ranked among nation’s best

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter announced its 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte has been ranked No. 23 in the nation out of the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2017 Top 30 Walks.

The Charlotte Walk earned a spot among this ranking for the first time in 2016 and moved up two spots to No. 23 in the nation with more than $600,000 raised in 2017. Rankings are earned by overall event revenue, and include walks from over 600 communities nationwide.

“We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment and we are grateful for our phenomenal supporters who helped make this possible,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter.

The event will host its 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte on Oct. 13 at BB&T Ballpark.

Lung cancer support group features state leader

CHARLOTTE – Jennifer Hall, executive director of the American Lung Association in North Carolina, will discuss its involvement with advocacy, research and education at the next LiveLung meeting.

The Charlotte Lung Cancer Support group meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall room 205), 1000 E. Morehead St. Lunch will be provided.

Hall has been with the organization for two years. She has been in the nonprofit sector for 10 years, primarily in the health and human services sector.

Credit union awards career development scholarship

RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulates Lashonda Hart, a Mecklenburg County employee who received a career development scholarship award.

She will use the money to attend the course Community Development Academy for Government Professionals at the School of Government, UNC-Chapel Hill.

“The credit union is proud to partner with the School of Government to offer these scholarships to North Carolina’s local government employees,” LGFCU President Maurice Smith said. “As a result, these LGFCU members are able to strengthen their skills and enhance their job performance, thereby better serving their communities.”

Pittenger says bonuses mean tax reform is working

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger says the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is working after several Charlotte-area companies have awarded bonuses to employees.

He pointed to several companies:

• Bank of America awarded $1,000 bonuses to roughly 145,000 employees.

• Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is paying out $1,000 bonuses to its 1,400 employees.

• Lowe’s Companies plans to award its 260,000 U.S. employees one-time bonuses up to $1,000.

• SteelFab announced its 800 employees will receive $1,000 bonuses.

“Businesses are growing, expanding and investing in American workers,” he said. “This has materialized in the form of higher wages, bonuses, better benefits and ultimately greater opportunity.”