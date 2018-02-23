News briefs for Feb. 23

Cho out as general manager

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hornets announced Feb. 20 that it won’t extend General Manager Rich Cho’s contract and is searching for a replacement.

The south Charlotte resident has served as general manager for seven years.

“Rich worked tirelessly on behalf of our team and instituted a number of management tools that have benefited our organization,” Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan said. “We are deeply committed to our fans and to the city of Charlotte to provide a consistent winner on the court.”

Cho thanked the team’s players, staff, management and fans for their support over the years.

“Charlotte is a special city with deeply loyal fans and I will always be grateful for my experience with the franchise,” Cho said.

Hotel giving away free wedding package

CHARLOTTE – Kimpton Tryon Park launched its “Love Conquers All” wedding giveaway contest.

Couples living in the Carolinas are invited to enter the contest through March 14 on the hotel’s website by submitting short essays and supporting videos or photos, illustrating how they have conquered a significant challenge together, relying upon each other in the face of adversity.

The stories of three finalists will then be posted on the hotel’s Facebook Page, where the public will vote for the winner. The winning couple will receive a 100-person wedding and reception at Kimpton Tryon Park next year.

First and second runner-up couples will each receive an overnight and dinner for two at an on-site restaurant.

Duke Energy Center promotes Children’s Dental Health

CHARLOTTE – Wells Fargo lit the Duke Energy Center blue Feb. 13 to highlight Smile Drive Charlotte, a campaign hosted by nonprofit America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation.

The campaign, in its second year, aims to collect 50,000 oral care products for children in need and raise public awareness of the importance of oral health throughout National Children’s Dental Health Month in February.

“Without the basic tools to maintain good dental hygiene, children often face lifelong challenges with poor oral health that negatively impact their academic performance, school attendance and overall health,” said Jill Malmgren, executive director of America’s ToothFairy.

Visit www.AmericasToothFairy.org/Smile DriveCLT for details.

Executives raise money for families in medical crisis

CHARLOTTE – Hospitality House of Charlotte kicked off its fourth annual Queen City Corporate Challenge fundraising campaign Feb. 15.

It challenges participating corporate executives in the area to raise funding through March 22 for families experiencing medical crisis. Candidates are challenged to fundraise at least $1,000 through peer-to-peer fundraising.

More than 30 Charlotte companies will be represented throughout the challenge.

The Leon Levine Foundation will provide a challenge match of $20,000 should Hospitality House of Charlotte meet its campaign goal of $85,000.

Attorney general wants

details on hospital merger

RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein sent civil investigative demands Feb. 15 to Atrium, formerly known as Carolinas Healthcare System and UNC Health Care.

Stein sought information about the proposed merger and its impacts on health care prices, choices for patients and insurers, and other details.

“My priority is to look out for North Carolina’s health care patients,” said Attorney General Stein. “When large health systems merge, patients and businesses often end up paying more. I intend to make sure that doesn’t happen here.”

Stein met with CEOs of both companies in August 2017 to discuss the proposed deal, but has received little information since.

City clerk appointed to advisory council

RALEIGH – The Local Government Federal Credit Union added Charlotte City Clerk Stephanie Kelly to its Mecklenburg Council.

Kelly will be an integral part of LGFCU’s volunteer-driven initiative not only to educate people on the benefits of credit union membership, but also to relay feedback to the board of directors regarding available products and services.

Ross Dress For Less helps kids

CHARLOTTE – Ross Stores is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Throughout February, customers can make a monetary contribution at local Ross Dress for Less locations during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

“Each contribution helps us provide a safe, positive place for kids in our community after school,” said Marty Clary, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

Visit www.rossstores.com for details.

Space available at Ayrsley

CHARLOTTE – New Forum is marketing Two Silver Crescent, an 88,000-square-foot building that will be located at the intersection of Ayrsley Town Boulevard and Sessions Street.

“As our largest office tenant, JELD-WEN will be a tremendous addition, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this innovative, world-class company to Ayrsley,” said William Hodges, vice president and broker-in-charge.