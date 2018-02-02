News briefs for Feb. 2

Nékter Juice Bar continues growth in Carolinas market

CHARLOTTE – Nékter Juice Bar will open its third location in the Charlotte market in fall 2018 in Strawberry Hill shopping center, according to MPV Properties.

The 1,298-square-foot juice bar is expected to open in fall 2018. Nékter offers freshly made juice, smoothies, cold-pressed juice cleanses and handcrafted acai bowls.

“The fresh pressed juice market is underprovided in Charlotte,” said Dr. Todd Engel, franchisee for all of the Carolinas. “We’re excited to be on the scene in such a health-conscious and active city like Charlotte.”

Strawberry Hill is located in the Providence Park suburb on the north side of Providence and Sardis roads, is getting redeveloped.

Morrison YMCA hosts art benefit to support youth

CHARLOTTE – The Morrison YMCA will host the 2018 Arts Impact Benefit on Feb. 9 and 10 at the Ballantyne Arts Center to support youth programming.

Proceeds help give every child the opportunity to participate in Y programs that inspire young potential and promote academic success.

The Feb. 9 event features a cocktail hour at 7 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35. The Feb. 10 consists of a matinee (event begins at 2 p.m., performance at 3 p.m. with tickets costing $20 youth and $25 for adults) and evening (cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and performance at 6 p.m. with tickets costing $35).

The center is located at 11318 North Community House Road. Buy tickets at www.seatyourself.biz/ballantyne.

Sen. Tarte seeking re-election

CORNELIUS – N.C. State Sen. Jeff Tarte has collected endorsements from more than 140 local and statewide elected officials in his bid for re-election.

His endorsements come from the likes of Lt. Gov. Dan Forest; Charlotte City Councilmen Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs; and Mecklenburg County commissioners Bill James, Jim Puckett and Matthew Ridenhour.

“Since 2012, we have seen record low unemployment, record job growth, and record surplus growth within our state,” Tarte said.

Tarte has served in the Senate since 2013. Tarte served as mayor of Cornelius from 2007 to 2012.

Legal advocacy center holds immigration symposium

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy presents a symposium exploring immigration, dubbed “Action & Awareness: A Community Conversation on Immigrant Security in Charlotte.”

The symposium will offer perspectives from a diverse group of local leaders and experts examining where immigrant security stands today, and what our community can do to protect and support neighbors.

The symposium features a keynote address by Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias and panel discussion moderated by Rebecca O’Neill, director of immigrant justice at Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

Panelists include Hector Campuzano, Sil Ganz, Rob Heroy and Rabbi Judy Schindler.

“Action & Awareness” takes place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St. Registration and reception will begin at 5 p.m.

Advance registration is recommended for the free event. Register at bit.ly/immigrantsCLT.

Civics 101 class now open for registration

CHARLOTTE – The League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg is registering people for its Civics 101 program.

The five weekly sessions are designed to learn about city, county, county courts and school board.

Speakers currently or formerly with local government describe their functions and share their experiences.

Sessions take place 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 to March 6.å

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis for a maximum of 60 attendees. The price for the five sessions, including materials, snacks for the first four sessions and a catered dinner at the last one, is $60. Register at http://goleaguego.org/Civics.html.

Pittenger campaign sees momentum, support

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09) announced his campaign and affiliated joint fundraising committee collectively has raised more than $300,000 this past fourth quarter.

In addition, the campaign has to date knocked on 10,443 households, made 22,937 phone calls and surveyed 5,177 voters across the district.

The campaign has recruited 627 individual yard sign locations and identified/activated 144 volunteers.

Annual Scouting for Food kicks takes place Feb. 3

CHARLOTTE – Boy Scouts will go door-to-door Feb. 3 in neighborhoods throughout Mecklenburg County collecting non-perishable food items to stock pantry shelves at Loaves & Fishes.

Last year’s Scouting for Food drive collected 240,000 pounds of food to help feed neighbors in need.

Households can fill bags distributed by scouts with non-perishable foods and leave outside their home by 9 a.m. Feb. 3. The community may drop off donations for the drive Feb. 3 to 11 at Harris Teeters.

Scouts will collect donations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at these locations:

• Arboretum Shopping Center, Providence Road and N.C. 51, Charlotte.

• Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill.

• Sharon Presbyerian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte.

Visit www.loavesandfishes.org or www.mccscouting.org for details.