Native serves aboard Navy warship

SAN DIEGO – A Charlotte native is serving aboard the largest amphibious warship in the Navy.

Petty Officer 3rd Class India Libscomb is a hospital corpsman on the USS Boxer, based in San Diego. She assists health care professionals in providing medical care to sailors onboard.

“Serving in the Navy has taught me how to come together with different personality types to achieve a common goal, which is so rewarding,” Libscomb said.

Boxer is an assault ship that resembles a small aircraft carrier. Some 3,000 Sailors and Marines serve aboard the ship. Jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

Boxer is famous for playing a critical role in the rescue mission of Capt. Richard Phillips on April 12, 2009. Navy SEALS and other special operations forces from USS Bainbridge rescued Phillips, who was later transferred to Boxer for medical evaluation and care. The mission was portrayed in the 2013 movie, “Captain Phillips,” starring Tom Hanks.

The ship is armed with two semi-active radar-guided NATO Sea Sparrow missile systems for anti-air warfare protection, two rolling airframe missile systems and two Phalanx close-in weapon-system mounts to counter threats from low-flying aircraft and close-in small craft.

It’s 844 feet long and 106 feet wide and weighs nearly 45,000 tons, with two gas turbine engines that push the ship through water at more than 22 knots.

Libscomb is proud to be part of the most capable amphibious force in the world.

Her proudest accomplishment was earning both her Enlisted Surface Warfare and Enlisted Aviation Warfare pins while onboard.

“The success of our Surface Force ships is measured by our ability to provide fleet commanders with combat naval power at sea and to project that power ashore where and when it matters,” said Vice Adm. Richard Brown, commander, Naval Surface Forces. “It’s hard work to ready ships for combat operations at sea – it takes the talent of an entire crew working well together.”

Libscomb has military ties with relatives who have served.

“My grandfather, aunt and uncle have served,” she said. “I’m happy to share that connection with them.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Libscomb and other Boxer sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.