Longhorn Steakhouse gives back on its birthday

PINEVILLE – Chris Biebel remembers visiting the site of the old Carver’s Creek restaurant on Centrum Parkway as it was being remodeled 20 years ago into a LongHorn Steakhouse.

“It was really neat that I saw just the bones and ended up taking over the restaurant some eight years later,” said Biebel, managing partner.

After 20 years of helping families celebrate birthdays, companies honor milestones and people just getting together, the restaurant wanted to celebrate its own anniversary. The staff chose to give back to the community that had supported the restaurant for 20 years.

They organized a drop-off for Pineville first-responders. After all, the first-responders hold their Christmas parties at the restaurant each year, sometimes attracting more than 100 people.

Emergency personnel were treated to fall-off-the-bone ribs, burgers, chicken fingers and other popular menu items Jan. 18 at the Pineville Police Department. The meal came at a time when police and fire were navigating snow and ice-covered roads en route to emergencies.

The restaurant is no stranger to giving back. It has donated more than 25,800 pounds of extra food to nonprofits through its LongHorn Harvest program.

Longhorn has sponsored golf tournaments, as well as helped feed school clubs and athletic teams.

Biebel said LongHorn isn’t about bright lights and honkytonk music you’ll find at roadhouse restaurants. It conveys more of a warm atmosphere, like a rancher’s home.

The restaurant employs about 60 people. Several of the chefs have worked there for more than 10 years.

“We just have a lot of great people who work for us,” he said. “We realize our number one commodity is our team members.”

LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 10605 Centrum Pkwy.