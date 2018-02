CHARLOTTE – Sprouts Farmers Market is partnering with Snagajob on a job fair Feb. 7 and 8 to help hire 150 people for its new store at 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy.

Available positions including bakery, bulk, deli, meat, produce and vitamin clerks, as well as cashiers.

Walk-in interviews will take place 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 7, as well as 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8, at Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd., Pineville.