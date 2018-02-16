Goldfish Swim School opening in spring

CHARLOTTE – After a career spanning the fields of accounting, law and business management, Zip Harlan isn’t bringing a Goldfish Swim School to the region so he can stop wearing a suit.

Jenny and Chris McCuiston founded the swim school 12 years ago in Harlan’s hometown of Birmingham, Michigan. He’s gotten to know the original founders and several franchisees.

Harlan was drawn to the company’s family-friendly atmosphere. He’s witnessed parents approaching managers to thank them for helping their children overcome a fear of getting into the water.

“When you see that type of confidence being built in a child, it’s very rewarding,” Harlan said.

That’s why he’s building an 11,000-square-foot location at 13403 South Ridge Drive. The location is scheduled to open in the spring, providing swim lessons to children ages 4 months to 12 years old.

Harlan, who lives in the Ballantyne area, picked a location that could serve several communities, including southwest Charlotte, Pineville, Waxhaw and Weddington.

He has an agreement to open three locations in the Charlotte region. He plans on putting the other locations in densely populated areas with young families.

The school will provide perpetual lessons, in which children receive 30 minutes of instruction weekly. In the summer, Goldfish will offer jump-start clinics, packing five days of instruction in a week.

Families with children of different ages and skill levels can have all of their swimmers in the pool during the same half hour. The school offers weekly family swims and party packages, too.

The Charlotte location will feature 90-degree pools, a water purification system, air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, family dressing area with changing rooms, snack bar and retail shop.

Between now and the spring opening, Harlan will work on getting the word out about his new venture. Part of that includes giving water safety presentations to schools and daycares.

Exposing children to swim lessons early eliminates the fear children have of water, while also putting parents more at ease, Harlan said.

“Some of the parents’ biggest fears are their child sneaks off and crawls into the water when they are not watching,” Harlan said. “That’s a big part as to why this business was designed the way it is. We‘ve got a passion for water safety.”