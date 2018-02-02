Finding the right program for your children

Summer camps aren’t hard to find in the Charlotte region. There’s so many that finding the right one for a child with so many interests can be daunting for time-starved parents. Here are some ideas to help narrow your search for the right camp.

• Athletic teams – The Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte 49ers and Wingate Bulldogs are among teams offering kids a chance to learn from coaches and players. A lower cost alternative are skills clinics offered by high school coaches, which can give younger children an idea of expectations when they eventually try out for JV and varsity sports.

• Churches – Churches provide good avenues for parents wanting to ensure their children have positive influences away from home. Many offer two-day vacation Bible schools with fun themes.

• Companies – Companies devoted to cheerleading, dance, arts, crafts and even LEGOS have been known to offer summer camps that center on the core of their business. Don’t forget venues like Pineville Ice House or Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail.

• Parks & Recreation – Matthews, Indian Trail and Cornelius are the most active towns in Mecklenburg and Union counties in terms of summer programming. Their parks and recreation departments organize multiple camps, often partnering with community organizations or companies to provide the content.

• Schools – Summer school isn’t so bad, especially when you’re doing hands-on activities that bring those textbook lessons to life. Colleges and universities, community colleges and private schools offer summer programs that accelerate learning.

• YMCAs – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte hosts day camps throughout the region. The Morrison branch typically has the best variety, but other branches are good alternatives for camps closer to home.