Don’t let your kids become groundhogs

This week’s edition hits most driveways and retail racks on Groundhog Day.

Some people tend to hold their breath in hopes a rodent, dubbed Punxsutawney Phil, doesn’t see its shadow, ensuring spring is right around the corner.

Others tend to hold their breath in hopes a TV weatherman, played by Bill Murray, figures out how to break out of the cycle of reliving the same day over and over.

My mind tends to gravitate around this time of year toward filling our multi-issue summer camp extravaganza. Rather than publish a one-time guide, this company has traditionally stretched out coverage over several issues. This allows us to publish listings from companies and organizations that need extra time putting the finishing touches on their programming.

This year’s summer camp guide will publish twice a month in February, March and April. The guides will include stories and listings of camps.

I encourage anyone offering camps in southern Mecklenburg or western Union counties to email their information to justin@cmgweekly.com.

With the community’s help, we can make sure the children of our region aren’t burrowed on the couch day after day this summer acting like grouchy groundhogs.