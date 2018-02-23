Distribution will be fixed

By Jonathan McElvy

In case you’ve missed the headlines for the past decade or so, newspapers like ours are caught in a rather constant uphill climb. We provide news that no other medium reports, and we offer local businesses an affordable place to reach readers like you.

But as most of you know, our business model requires that we be excellent in every aspect of our work. We must cover stories about our neighborhoods, because no one else writes them. We must work diligently with our advertisers so their businesses see results from their investment with us. And we must be reliable in the distribution of our product, so that the same people receive their edition of The Weekly at relatively the same time, on the same day every week.

In that last requirement of our business, we have failed over the past few months. Our distribution has been unacceptable, and readers have told us so.

As the publisher of this newspaper, it is my job to ensure all facets of our business run properly, and I have failed. I told our staff the same last week, and I’m apologizing to our readers as publicly as possible this week. This is no one’s fault other than my own, and as someone who takes pride in running a professional

organization, that’s a tough thing to say.

What makes it worse is that our readers have begged us to fix this problem because they actually want to read our community newspaper, and we have not done a good job up until this point.

Last week, our entire distribution team met to determine our problems. I’ll spare you the details other than to say we have made very specific changes to the way our newspaper is delivered. Beginning this week, every home that is on one of our routes will receive The Weekly on the same day at the same time every week. That’s my promise.

Of course, we’ll make mistakes along the way, because that happens with humans. But mistakes will be the exception, not the rule. And if we fail in that promise, I want to hear directly from you.

Please email me at jon athan@mcelvymedia.com if you do not receive your paper each and every week, and please include your address. Meanwhile, thank you for your patience, and thank you to the many who have supported our work for so many years.