CHS becomes Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Carolinas HealthCare System announced Feb. 7 its decision to change its name to Atrium Health.

The change reflects the system’s evolution as it establishes the next generation of health care and looks to advance beyond traditional borders and care settings.

“Our new name reflects our organization today and where we are going in the future to make a greater impact for the people we will serve,” President and CEO Gene Woods said.

While full implementation of the new name will take nearly two years, changes to the signage at hospital and care locations will begin at the end of this year and into early next year.

Temporary signage will begin to appear at care locations. Patients will also see updates on their statements and wellness education materials over the next several months.

“While we continue to evolve as an organization, we will always hold true to our roots,” Woods said. “Our Tree of Life is strong and our mission to provide care for all will not change. Atrium Health will allow the organization to grow and impact as many lives as possible and deliver solutions that will help even more communities thrive.”