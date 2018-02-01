Central Living opens model at Carson

CHARLOTTE – Central Living by David Weekley Homes has opened a new model home, The Brewington, in the Uptown community of Carson.

The Georgetown-inspired townhomes are priced from the $885,000s.

The Brewington is a four-story townhome with nearly 2,900 square feet, and includes three bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, a two-car garage and a fourth-floor rooftop terrace with views of the skyline. The model home also features a wet bar and extended utility room.

In addition to the newly opened model home, Carson features three quick move-in homes.

All homes feature a fourth floor rooftop terrace with skyline view and high-end finishes and fixtures.

Once completed, Carson will feature 11 townhomes within walking distance to the LYNX Light Rail Carson Station, Bank of America Stadium and Uptown Charlotte.

Tours of the new model home are available by appointment only by calling 704-972-4222.

Visit DavidWeekleyHomes.com for details.