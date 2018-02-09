Calendar for Feb. 9

Feb. 9-14

Valentine’s Meal

The Gallery Restaurant serves a three-course meal in honor of Valentine’s Day. Pick from a special three-course prix fixe dinner or limited à la carte menu. A three-course meal costs $85. A four-course meal costs $95. Both these prices exclude tax and tip). Reservations are required at 704-248-4100 or www.galle ry-restaurant.com.

Various times; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Feb. 10

Trunk Show

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery invites the community to its first jewelry trunk show, featuring one-of-a-kind jewelry crafted by several artists. Visit www.charlottefineart.com or call 704-541-0741 for details.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Children’s Storytime

Barnes and Noble presents a storytime for the popular “Click, Clack” series at its Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) locations. Visit www.barne sandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m. Various locations

Princess Tea

The Ballantyne offers a magical Princess Tea, featuring a special kid-friendly menu, complimentary glass of Champagne for adults and majestic décor. The tea costs $45 for adults, $25 for ages 5-12 and $10 for children ages 4 & under (excluding tax and tip). Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4100 for details.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Art of Tea

The Ballantyne offers the experience of enjoying tea while watching a local artist paint and then returning for an afternoon tea later in the month to see the artist finish the work. The artist will work on a piece Feb. 10 and 21. Reservations are required. Guests not attending tea are welcome to visit the artist. Call 704-248-4100 for details.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Stonecrest Shopping Center. Donors get a free ticket voucher. Call 888-592-5663 or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; 7825 Rea Road

Ballantyne Ball

The fourth annual Ballantyne Ball benefits HeartBright Foundation. The black-tie and masquerade-mask event features cocktails, dinner, auctions and music by The Free Band. Tickets start at $200. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ballantyneball for details.

6 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte

Feb. 11-13

Couple’s Massage

The Spa at Ballantyne offers couples a memorable date night with a massage class. Experienced massage therapists teach instructional, safe and easy to follow therapeutic techniques to work on stress and migraine relief and improve overall well-being. The experience will include sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheese and fruit. The cost per couple is $250. Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4141 for details.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Feb. 11

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Drew’s Day Harris YMCA (Conference Room). Call 888-592-5663 or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

1 to 5 p.m.; 5900 Quail Hollow Road

Feb. 12

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Western and Southern Life Insurance. Call 888-592-5663 or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

1 to 4 p.m.; 7400 Carmel Executive Park Drive

Feb. 15

Book Club

Barnes and Noble holds a morning coffee and book club at the Arboretum location. The event includes a discussion of William Kent Krueger’s “Ordinary Grace.” Visit www.barnesandnoble.com or call 704-341-9365 for details.

10 a.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Premier Inc. Call 888-592-5663 or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 13034 Ballantyne Corp Place

Grand Opening

RE/MAX Executive holds a grand opening celebration of its new Ballantyne office. Call 704-540-7500 for details.

4 to 7 p.m.; 12104 Copper Way

Feb. 16

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery holds Girls Night Out event with the theme of “Sweet Lamb with Angela.” The event costs $40 and includes all supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older.

Advance registration is required. Visit www.charlotte fineart.com or call 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Feb. 17

Children’s Storytime

Barnes and Noble presents a storytime for “Mother Bruce” by Ryan Higgins at its Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) locations. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com for details.

11 a.m. Various locations

Author Event

Mary Jane Capps discusses her new book, “Iloray: A Mermaid Story” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroad books.com or 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Want to submit?

Send your calendar events to justin@cmgweekly.com.