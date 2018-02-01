Auto dealers, collection agencies fuel complains

CHARLOTTE – Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2017 annual report today, detailing consumer activity related to businesses in the 35-county service area.

This report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.

Consumer Complaints

Consumers filed just over 14,900 complaints last year against area businesses, showing no changes from 2016.

“A lack of increase in customer complaints is a good sign. It means consumers are doing their research before choosing a business to work with,” BBB President Tom Bartholomy said.

Verified Customer Reviews

Customers submitted more than 9,600 verified reviews about businesses last year, a 17 percent increase compared to 2016.

“Customer reviews are still fairly new to BBB,” Bartholomy said. “We are thrilled to see customers continuing to take advantage of this outlet by sharing positive or negative feedback about their experience with a business.”

Top Complaint Generators

Auto dealers – new (No. 1 in 2016) Collection agencies (No. 3 in 2016) Auto dealers – used (No. 4 in 2016) Furniture Retailers (No. 5 in 2016) Extended warranties (not rated in 2016)

Cable and satellite services were ranked No. 2 in 2016.

Consumers can visit www.bbb.org to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.