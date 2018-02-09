Aix en Provence success spawns sister restaurant

WAXHAW – Two years after opening their highly successful restaurant Aix en Provence in Myers Park, Patrick Garrivier and Bryan St. Clair set their sights on opening a second restaurant.

The pair looked in the south Charlotte area, but a drive through Union County led them to downtown Waxhaw. Garrivier said it was very appealing and the fact that an available location downtown had once housed Heritage Food and Drink sealed the deal.

“We didn’t want to do anything else right now in Charlotte,” Garrivier said. “Everything is just booming around here in Waxhaw, and we decided in the long run that this would be a good spot for us.

It was also on a drive around Union County that led Garrivier and St. Clair to name their new restaurant Le Cochon D’ Or, which means The Golden Pig. After a month of renovations and building a menu, the restaurant, located at 201 W. South Main St., opened Jan. 23.

“One day I was driving around here and I was happily surprised to see all these farms around,” Garrivier said. “It reminded me of where I lived in France. The kind of cooking that we are doing you use a lot of pigs, a lot of pork. We settled on Le Cochon D’ Or because it reminded us of Europe. I think it is a good name.”

Garrivier said either he or St. Clair will always be in Waxhaw.

“We will alternate weeks,” Garrivier said. “There will always be someone here. We will treat everybody like family.”

Nicholas Tarnate will be the chef at Le Cochon D’ Or and he has served as the chef at Aix en Provence since it opened. Aix en Provence was named Charlotte’s best new restaurant by Charlotte Magazine in 2017.

“Nicholas was born and raised here in North Carolina,” Garrivier said. “He taught himself to cook, never went to culinary school. He has a great product. He does very well, and he is very talented. Nicholas is very adamant about consistency in dishes. He will be the executive chef for the group.”

The menu will focus on Lyonnaise cuisine. Pork is often used in Lyonnaise dishes and charcuterie is also a signature. The menu will also draw on Alsatian cuisine, which is heavily influenced by German tradition. All of the menu items were specials at some point at Aix en Provence, Garrivier said.

Cassoulet, which is Flageolet beans, garlic sausage, duck confit, seasoned bread crumbs, and Choucroute Garnie, which is Confit pork belly, sauerkraut, carrots, Alsatian sausage, fingerling potatoes, are two of the signature entrees.

“This is a totally different menu from Aix,” Garrivier said. “Different style cooking, very hearty. We have fish on the menu. The menu here is something we tried as a special at Aix before we built the menu here. All these dishes did pretty well at Aix.”

The bar area was renovated to allow for seating, while the restaurant has seating for 42 and the outside patio seats 20. The kitchen also saw some minor renovations.

“There was a bar but it wasn’t accessible for anyone to sit at,” Garrivier said. “The kitchen was also redone. We had all the equipment in the kitchen power washed and put back in. We turned it around in about a month and a half.”

Le Cochon D’ Or is open for dinner 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made on Open Table.