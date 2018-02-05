5 to try: UNCC camps span from Olympics to ‘Star Wars’

by Christopher Davis

CHARLOTTE – UNC Charlotte invites children of all ages to campus to showcase new and fun ways to learn.

The program, dubbed Camps on Campus, ranges from scientific experiments to kids embracing their creative side with writing and acting.

The camps are broken down into three age groups: Cool School (grades one to four), 49er Minors (grades five through eight) and Niner Academy (high school students).

This week, we’ll be highlighting some of the unique offerings in Cool School.

The Science of Star Wars

This camp explains sciences, such as astronomy and physics, from a “Star Wars” point of view. Padawans learn about ecosystems and constellations, while engaging in hands-on activities, like building droids and lightsabers.

• Time: June 11 to June 15 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Price: $250

Musical Theater

If you have a theatrical camper, this may be the one for them. They will learn songs, choreography and script writing. All of this will lead up to a performance at the end of camp.

• Time: June 18 to June 22 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Price: $250

The Olympic Games: World Destinations and Sports

Do you have a camper who loves sports and is curious about the world? In this camp, they will learn about the world (geography and history) from a sports perspective. Campers will compete for medals in team activities.

• Time: June 25 to June 29 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Price: $250

What Do I Want to Be When I Grow Up?

It is a question that has plagued some people well into their 20s, but your camper can get a head start in this camp. Each day, someone will explain what they do for a living. Campers will create storybooks based on their anticipated paths.

• Time: July 16 to July 20 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Price: $250

Lil Fashionistas and Junior Designers

Does your camper have a unique sense of style or way of looking at things? In this camp, they will design jewelry and T-shirts, as well as sew by hand.

• Time: July 30 to Aug 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Price: $250