5 to Try: CPCC offers STEM Summer Experience camps

Central Piedmont Community College offers students in middle and high school the opportunity to apply principles from science, technology, engineering and math in a fun summer camp setting.

The 2018 CPCC Summer Experience offers camps spanning the arts, forensics and technology.

Here are five summer camps that stand out:

Beautiful You

This camp is for youth that enjoy makeup and hair. A licensed cosmetologist will demonstrate skills like styling, manicuring and skin care. The fee includes a shirt and beauty kit with makeup.

• Ages: Rising high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 to 20

• Place: CPCC City Center, 1609 Alleghany St., Charlotte

• Price: $350

Crime Scene Investigator

Fans of “CSI” and “NCIS” procedurals will learn forensic crime-fighting techniques, such as collecting evidence and fingerprinting. Investigators from FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department may stop by, as well.

• Ages: Rising middle and high-schoolers

• Time: 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 to 21

• Place: CPCC Merancas Campus, 11920 Verhoeff Drive, Huntersville

• Price: $325

Drone Academy

Not only do campers learn how to fly drones, but they get to take one home, too. Aspiring flyers will practice on simulators and later navigate through obstacle courses.

• Ages: Rising seventh- and eighth-graders, as well as high-schoolers

• Time: 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 2

• Place: CPCC Merancas Campus, 11920 Verhoeff Drive, Huntersville

• Price: $475

Python Programmers

This camp is a good follow-up for youth that have enrolled in summer camps in which they have designed video games. This one lets campers create a multiplayer game using a program known as Python.

• Ages: Rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders

• Time: 9 a.m. to noon July 23 to 26

• Place: CPCC Levine Campus, 2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews

• Price: $239

Comic Book Design Studio

There’s more to creating a comic book than drawing jacked superheroes. This camp walks you through the little known skills, such as character development and narrative arcs.

• Ages: Rising eighth-graders, as well as high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors

• Time: 9 a.m. to noon July 16 to 18

• Place: CPCC Harper Campus, 315 W. Hebron St., Charlotte

• Price: $150