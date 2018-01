CHARLOTTE – The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Jan. 18, citing “black ice and low wind chills” across the western Carolinas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed for the second consecutive day Jan. 18 following heavy snowfall the day prior. CMS identified Monday, Jan. 22, and Monday, Feb. 19, as snow make-up days.

The temperature is forecasted to climb near 38 degrees for the Charlotte region with a west wind approaching 6 to 8 mph.