Weiland elected to SCORE leadership role

CHARLOTTE – Juliette Weiland, of Waxhaw, has been elected vice president of marketing and community outreach for Charlotte SCORE.

Weiland will be responsible for the chapter’s business strategy, marketing activities and branding of the chapter. The organization consists of business executives and owners mentoring small businesses.

Before joining Charlotte SCORE in 2015, Weiland had her own company, specializing in public relations, media relations, community outreach, branding and marketing communications.

Weiland is a member of the Public Relations Society of America, National Federation of Press Women, North Carolina Press Club, Charlotte Press Club and the Charlotte Writers Club.