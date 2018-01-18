Tax office offers financial workshop

CHARLOTTE – Tommy Alvis III, an advisor at Barnett Financial & Tax, will host a financial workshop, “Maximizing Retirement in a Trump Economy: A Different Approach to Securing Your Financial Future.”

The event takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the South County Regional Library (Community Room) on Rea Road.

“No matter your politics, we’re living in an unprecedented time,” said Alvis. “But retirement is the time that we like financial surprises the least — for good reason. Hopefully, people can come to this event and walk away with better confidence in how to protect themselves and even take advantage of the various economic situations that may arise in the next few years.”

Participants can register at www.bfandt.com/seminars.php.

Barnett Financial & Tax helps people create retirement strategies using a variety of insurance and investment products to custom suit their needs and objectives.