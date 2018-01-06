SouthPark welcoming new stores

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark will introduce Palmetto Moon, American Eagle and The Athlete’s Foot this spring.

Palmetto Moon specializes in Southern fashion and offers home goods, collegiate gear and accessories.

The Athlete’s Foot sells sports shoes in the hottest color profiles, along with limited edition styles.

American Eagle Outfitters offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s jeans, T-shirts and shoes.

Palmetto Moon and The Athlete’s Foot will be in the Belk wing. American Eagle opens in the Macy’s wing.

The announcement follows recent openings of luxury candy boutique Sugarfina, home furnishing store Ballard Designs and the newly expanded lululemon athletica.

“Not only will the addition of these three retailers diversify our options, but it will continue to enhance the exceptional shopping experience our guests have come to expect when visiting SouthPark,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development for SouthPark.