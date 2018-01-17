Snow falls in Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE – Snow fell during morning commutes Jan. 17 throughout the region.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the day prior that its schools would be closed, while Union County Public Schools took a wait-and-see approach by issuing a two-hour delay. Once snow began falling, however, UCPS decided to close for the entire day.

The National Weather Service extended its Winter Weather Warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday, estimating the region could get as much as 3.9 inches of snow. The Greenville-Spartanburg Office cautioned commuters to be careful of black ice through Thursday morning as temperatures grew colder through the day.

