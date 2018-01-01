Six blood drives planned for area

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds six blood drives in the south Charlotte area next month.

Jan. 14, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road.

Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Learning Experience at Ballantyne, 11625 Providence Road W.

Jan. 20, 3 to 6 p.m., Stonecrest Shopping Center, 7825 Rea Road. Donors get free ticket voucher.

Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors, 6846 Morrison Blvd.

Jan. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., esri, 3325 Springbank Lane, #304.

Jan. 24, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, 4350 Congress St., #900.

CBCC collects blood from donors to help save local lives in the Carolinas.

Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.