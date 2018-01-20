Showcase Realty welcomes Zheng

CHARLOTTE – Steven Zheng has joined Showcase Realty

Originally from Fuzhou, China, Steven has lived in Illinois and moved to the Charlotte area 13 years ago.

Fluent in English and Mandarin, he uses his bilingual skills to serve multinational clients.

“One of the factors that led me to join Showcase Realty is the support structure and training they provide to their agents, so I’m definitely looking forward to strengthening my expertise and skills through their coaching and mentorship programs,” Zheng said.