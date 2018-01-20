Showcase Realty welcomes Dinucci

CHARLOTTE – Showcase Realty added Leah Rose DiNucci to its roster of real estate agents.

Leah launched her real estate career in South Florida. She has been an established real estate agent since 2011 and holds active licenses in the Carolinas, as well as in Florida.

Leah moved to Charlotte in 2015 and has since fallen in love with the diverse culture, local activities and incredible growth opportunities the Queen City has to offer its residents.

“Her professionalism, experience, and dedication to her clients fits our core values,” Broker in Charge Nancy Braun said.