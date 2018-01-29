Scouting for Food kicks takes place Feb. 3

CHARLOTTE – Boy Scouts will go door-to-door Feb. 3 in neighborhoods throughout Mecklenburg County collecting non-perishable food items to stock pantry shelves at Loaves & Fishes.

Last year’s Scouting for Food drive collected 240,000 pounds of food to help feed neighbors in need.

Households can fill bags distributed by scouts with non-perishable foods and leave outside their home by 9 a.m. Feb. 3. The community may drop off donations for the drive Feb. 3 to 11 at Harris Teeters.

Scouts will collect donations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at these locations:

Arboretum Shopping Center , Providence Road and N.C. 51, Charlotte.

, Providence Road and N.C. 51, Charlotte. Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill.

11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill. Sharon Presbyerian Church , 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte.

, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte.

Visit www.loavesandfishes.org or www.mccscouting.org for details.