Providence Chamber Music Series features Beethoven

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series welcomes 2018 with another free concert.

Victor Wang (flute) and Jeremy Lamb (cello) perform at Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Assobio a Jato – The Jet Whistle.”

Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet in E flat major, Op. 20” will be performed by violinist Tatiana Karpova, violist Ning Zhao, cellist Tanja Bechtler, double bassist Kurt Riecken, hornist Andrew Fierova, clarinetist Allan Rosenfeld, and bassoonist Hunter Gordon.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road..

Call 704-333-9536 or 704-366-7442 or visit www.providenceumc.org/music for details.