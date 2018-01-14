Partnerships developer aviation skills

CHARLOTTE – JPMorgan Chase has provided a $135,000 grant to support training for Charlotte Douglas International Airport employees.

The training will enhance skills of aviation employees and provide selected Central Piedmont Community College students to engage in workplace learning experiences aligned with airport workforce needs.

“The number of logistics-related jobs in the Carolinas is growing significantly and our partnership with CPCC and the airport will help more people gain the skills needed to fill those positions,” said Craig May, Carolinas market executive for JPMorgan Chase.

CPCC’s training began Jan. 5 and will continue through May. JPMorgan Chase has invested more than $800,000 in CPCC workforce training initiatives over three years.