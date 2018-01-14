Palmetto Moon begins construction in SouthPark

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Palmetto Moon began construction in December on its newest store location.

The 4,761-square-foot SouthPark store brings on-trend and affordable clothing, footwear, accessories, décor and gifts that celebrate life in the South.

Palmetto Moon also provides products tailored to the state and local community, including sports and tailgating gear for Queens University of Charlotte and UNC Charlotte.

“The SouthPark store will enable us to provide Charlotte area residents with the lifestyle brands they love in our unique Palmetto Moon shopping atmosphere,” CEO Eric Holzer said.

Palmetto Moon operates 15 locations throughout the Southeast. Shop at www.palmettomoononline.com.