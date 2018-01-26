Pair opens Fresh Coat of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – After years of working in the construction industry, Sarah Seymour and Danny Chung have launched a new professional painting business, Fresh Coat of Charlotte.

Sarah and Danny both come from construction backgrounds. Danny is a commercial general contractor with experience in resident and commercial remodeling. Sarah has construction management experience with large-scale, ground-up commercial projects, as well as a background in customer service.

“We were doing general contracting work in Charlotte, but as a smaller firm, we found ourselves doing a little bit of everything to be competitive,” Danny said. “That can be overwhelming.”

They decided to focus their business on one service they both enjoy – painting.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services, including interior or exterior painting, wood staining and other services for nearly every protective coating application. They have a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. They only use high-quality materials.

They offer a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

“We are launching this business with high expectations of our team – we expect our painters to set the standard for painters,” Sarah said. “They’ll be professional, courteous, respectful and they’ll care for your house like they’d care for their own.”

The Fresh Coat system is built on professionalism and customer service, which includes tools like the custom quoting software and operational support. This allows customers to get detailed quotes.

“Renovations can be really stressful for homeowners and property owners,” Danny said. “We will do everything we can to make that process better for each and every one of our clients.”

Want to learn more?

Call 704-631-9874, email SarahBeth@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit www.Fresh CoatCharlotte.com for details.